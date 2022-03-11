IEEE names Zhang a distinguished lecturer

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has selected Xuan “Silvia” Zhang as a 2022-23 IEEE Circuits and Systems Society distinguished lecturer.

She will be joining a cohort of esteemed scholars to share their research discoveries and visions with a broad engineering audience of IEEE members

In her lecture, “Exploring Autonomous Edge Intelligence in the Analog Domain,” Zhang will discuss her analog/mixed -signal domain research, which contributes to improvements in computing performance and efficiency of fully autonomous machine intelligence.

The Distinguished Lecture Program aims to help keep members informed of the latest research results and applications.