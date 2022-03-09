Innovation award nominations sought

The Skandalaris Center seeks nominations of deserving students, staff, faculty and community members for its 2022 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Awards. Nominations can be made in categories including excellence in innovation, excellence in entrepreneurship, and outstanding mentoring.
The deadline to submit nominations is March 18; winners will be recognized April 14. Visit the Skandalaris Center website for more information.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.