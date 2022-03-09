THE RECORD

Innovation award nominations sought

The Skandalaris Center seeks nominations of deserving students, staff, faculty and community members for its 2022 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Awards. Nominations can be made in categories including excellence in innovation, excellence in entrepreneurship, and outstanding mentoring.

The deadline to submit nominations is March 18; winners will be recognized April 14. Visit the Skandalaris Center website for more information.

