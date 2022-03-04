Kulkarni recognized for immune system research

Kulkarni

Hrishikesh S. Kulkarni, MD, an assistant professor of medicine and of molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Early Career Award from the International Complement Society. He is being honored for his research into the complement system, an important component of immunity.

The complement system helps the immune system’s antibodies and other immune cells fight infection. The Early Career Award recognizes outstanding research focused on the complement system and conducted in the early stages of an investigator’s research career.

