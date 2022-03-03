THE RECORD

Libraries’ Neureuther book essay competition open

Undergraduate and graduate students who love collecting books can submit entries for this year’s Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition. The deadline is March 11, and winners can receive up to $1,000.

The contest, named for 1940 graduate Carl Neureuther, is designed to inspire reading for pleasure and the cultivation of personal libraries among students.

Learn more on the libraries’ website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Libraries’ Neureuther book essay competition open

CRE² accepting applications for funding

Brown School launches artificial intelligence certificate

Notables

Grossman, Henderson honored by international blood association

Spinks named Danforth Scholars director

An to lead Biomedical MR Center

Obituaries

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Binyam Nardos, instructor in occupational therapy, neurology, 39

Research Wire

Craver wins National Science Foundation grant

Mondal wins NSF grants

Parai wins CAREER grant to study geochemistry of the deep Earth

The View From Here

02.21.22

02.14.22

02.07.22

Washington People

Washington People: Leslie Zacks

Amanda Pope: leading with grace

Building bridges with computer science

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20