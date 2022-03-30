Media Advisory: The Honorable Sonia Sotomayor to speak at Washington University in St. Louis

WHO: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

WHAT: Justice Sotomayor will have a conversation with Washington University Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and answer questions from Washington University audience members. The audience will be Washington University students, faculty and staff.

WHERE: Washington University in St. Louis Field House, Athletic Complex

WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Doors to the Field House will close at 2 p.m. Because there will be lines and a COVID-19 screening process, please arrive early.

IMPORTANT MEDIA GUIDELINES:

Still photographers will be limited to the first and last 2 minutes of Justice Sotomayor’s program. Flash photography is not allowed at any time.

will be limited to the first and last 2 minutes of Justice Sotomayor’s program. Flash photography is not allowed at any time. Broadcast cameras will work from a fixed position in the back of the Field House.

will work from a fixed position in the back of the Field House. All attendees must wear a KN95 mask, which will be available on-site.

a KN95 mask, which will be available on-site. All attendees must complete a quick COVID-19 self-screen at https://visitorscreening.wustl.edu/symptom-screener and show the results at check-in.

at https://visitorscreening.wustl.edu/symptom-screener and show the results at check-in. Mult boxes will be available.

will be available. Reserved media seating will be available.

will be available. Justice Sotomayor will not be available for any interviews during this visit.

RSVP REQUIRED: News organizations sending reporters and/or photographers to this event must RSVP to Sue Killenberg McGinn by 5 p.m. Monday, April 4, at smcginn@wustl.edu or at 314-603-6008.

CHECK-IN REQUIRED: All media representatives must check in on site with a member of the university’s Marketing & Communications team. We will have a check-in table for media in the lobby of the Athletic Complex.

RESERVED MEDIA PARKING: Parking will be available in designated spaces on the surface parking lot directly north of the Athletic Complex on Big Bend Boulevard. Enter campus at Snow Way from Big Bend Boulevard. The lot is on the right.