THE RECORD

Obituary: Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Schneider

Kathleen Ann Schneider, a longtime administrative assistant in the Department of English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022. She was 73.

Schneider came to Washington University in 1995 as an administrative assistant in University College. In 2001, she transferred to the English department, where she served as the advising and student record coordinator. She retired in 2014.

Schneider is survived by Michael, her husband of 51 years, as well as three children — John, Katharine and Elizabeth — and two grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to Rosati-Kain High School or to Backstoppers. For more information, or to leave remembrances, visit www.kutisfuneralhomes.com.

