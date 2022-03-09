Postdoc Sengupta wins research excellence award

Mohini Sengupta received third place in the 2021 Mightex Research Excellence Awards.
Sengupta, a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Martha Bagnall, assistant professor of neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, studies the connectivity among spinal neurons in zebrafish.
Read more on the Department of Neuroscience website.
