THE RECORD

Postdoc Sengupta wins research excellence award

Sengupta

Mohini Sengupta received third place in the 2021 Mightex Research Excellence Awards.

Sengupta, a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Martha Bagnall, assistant professor of neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, studies the connectivity among spinal neurons in zebrafish. 

Read more on the Department of Neuroscience website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Innovation award nominations sought

Distinguished Service award nominations sought

Libraries’ Neureuther book essay competition open

Notables

Tokarz honored by Focus St. Louis

Postdoc Sengupta wins research excellence award

Gateway Battalion cadets earn honors

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Antes, McIntosh to advance researcher management practices

Cohen to study gene expression

Semenkovich to study vascular diseases

The View From Here

03.07.22

02.21.22

02.14.22

Washington People

From the Congo to the carpool

Washington People: Leslie Zacks

Amanda Pope: leading with grace

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20