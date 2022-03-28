Researchers elected to American Society for Clinical Investigation

Four physician-scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been elected members of the American Society for Clinical Investigation in recognition of original, creative and independent investigations in the clinical or allied sciences of medicine. The new members — Opeolu M. Adeoye, MD; Ying (Maggie) Chen, MD; Kory Lavine, MD; and Julie K. Schwarz, MD — will be inducted April 8.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
