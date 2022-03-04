Clay F. Semenkovich, MD, the Irene E. and Michael M. Karl Professor of Endocrinology and Metabolism in Medicine and a professor of cell biology & physiology at the School of Medicine, received a four-year $1.53 million grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Lipidation and vascular diseases.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Libraries’ Neureuther book essay competition open
CRE² accepting applications for funding
Notables
Kulkarni recognized for immune system research
Grossman, Henderson honored by international blood association
Obituaries
Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73
Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70
Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19
Research Wire
Cohen to study gene expression
Semenkovich to study vascular diseases
Washington People
Washington People: Leslie Zacks
Amanda Pope: leading with grace
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.