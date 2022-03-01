Spinks named Danforth Scholars director

Spinks

Sean Spinks, former director of academic success at Harris-Stowe State University, has been appointed director of the Danforth Scholars program at Washington University in St. Louis, according to Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs. Spinks, who began Feb. 1, is the program’s first full-time director. Jeffery Matthews, professor of practice in drama​ and coordinator of the acting and directing program in Arts & Sciences, has led the program since 2015.

“We are delighted to welcome Sean to the Danforth Campus,” Gonzalez said. “Sean embodies the characteristics of the Danforth family by demonstrating a deep care for both our WashU community and students. Sean has unique ties to the St. Louis region, and we look forward to watching him build relationships with our students and community members.”

The Danforth Scholars program is one of the university’s signature undergraduate scholarship programs and supports students who have demonstrated leadership in service and a strong commitment to community. The program recently received a $6 million commitment from George and Carol Bauer to support a full-time director and to establish the George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy for Danforth Scholars.