State of the University address available online

Chancellor Andrew S. Martin recently gave his online State of the University address, sharing updates and highlights from the past year. Several top university leaders also took part in the event, which also focused on what’s ahead for Washington University in 2022 and beyond.
For those who missed it, the address is available to view online on the chancellor’s website; all students, faculty and staff are encouraged to watch the address in its entirety.
