THE RECORD

Students invited to apply to be a CDI fellow


The Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) at Washington University in St. Louis invites students to apply to be a CDI fellow. The program provides an opportunity for students to launch innovative new ideas to advance diversity, equity and inclusion on the Danforth Campus.

The CDI will host an information session at 5 p.m. March 29. Applications are open from Thursday, March 10, until April 8. To learn more, visit the CDI website.

