Students invited to apply to be a CDI fellow

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) at Washington University in St. Louis invites students to apply to be a CDI fellow. The program provides an opportunity for students to launch innovative new ideas to advance diversity, equity and inclusion on the Danforth Campus.
The CDI will host an information session at 5 p.m. March 29. Applications are open from Thursday, March 10, until April 8. To learn more, visit the CDI website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.