The View From Here 03.16.22

The Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences presented “Rent,” Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning rock musical about young artists struggling to survive in New York’s East Village amidst the HIV/AIDS epidemic, March 3-6 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Student Matthew Kalmans performs as the character Angel Dumott Schunard in the Performing Arts Department production of “Rent” 2 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The cast of “Rent” raise their fists in the air during the song “La Vie Bohème.” The Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences presented the musical March 3-6 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Students take advantage of an unseasonably warm day to play basketball Feb. 20 in the South 40 Swamp. (Photo: Jin Park/Washington University)
Students hang their hammocks March 2 from the special posts installed on Mudd Field. (Photo: Jin Park/Washington University)
A display at the Sam Fox School undergraduate approach exhibition, curated by undergraduate students Connor Merritt, Chuchu Qi and Borler Wu, is on view Feb. 7 in Kuehner Court. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Sam Fox School architecture students create digital drawings of various tools at the 2022 Fitzgibbon Charrette Feb. 26 at Givens Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A Sam Fox School architecture student creates digital drawings of various tools at the 2022 Fitzgibbon Charrette Feb. 26 at Givens Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Sam Fox School architecture students critique work at the 2022 Fitzgibbon Charrette Feb. 27 at Steinberg Gallery. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
