The View From Here 03.16.22

The Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences presented “Rent,” Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning rock musical about young artists struggling to survive in New York’s East Village amidst the HIV/AIDS epidemic, March 3-6 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)

Student Matthew Kalmans performs as the character Angel Dumott Schunard in the Performing Arts Department production of “Rent” 2 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)