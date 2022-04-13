A strategic planning update

In this video message, Provost Beverly Wendland shares an update on Washington University in St. Louis’ strategic planning process and invites the WashU community to provide feedback on a draft overview of the vision for the university’s future. To access the draft overview and share your perspectives, visit the strategic planning website.
