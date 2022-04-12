Barch recognized for achievement, excellence

Barch

The Society for Research in Psychopathology has awarded its Joseph Zubin Lifetime Achievement Award to Deanna Barch, chair and professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences as well as the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry and professor of radiology​ at the School of Medicine, all at Washington University in St. Louis.

The award, which will be presented to Barch in September, is a recognition of her lifetime contributions to the understanding of psychopathology.

Barch also received the Gerard E. Hogarty Excellence in Schizophrenia Research Memorial Award at the 2021 annual Pittsburgh Schizophrenia Conference.