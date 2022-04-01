THE RECORD

Campus Earth Week is April 3-9

The Office of Sustainability at Washington University in St. Louis offers this guide to events during the month of April — including activities at the Burning Kumquat garden, free lectures and film screenings, recycling and clean-up events and more. The list also includes opportunities for self-directed learning on local and global environmental and climate topics.

