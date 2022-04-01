The Office of Sustainability at Washington University in St. Louis offers this guide to events during the month of April — including activities at the Burning Kumquat garden, free lectures and film screenings, recycling and clean-up events and more. The list also includes opportunities for self-directed learning on local and global environmental and climate topics.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Parking provides spring update
Campus Earth Week is April 3-9
Notables
Culver named director of Biophotonics Research Center
Legomsky testifies before Senate judiciary subcommittee
Obituaries
Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73
Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70
Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19
Research Wire
NIH funds English, Thompson research into emotion
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.