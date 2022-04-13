Commuter challenge begins Monday

The Sustainability, Parking & Transportation and Operations & Facilities Management offices will host a universitywide commuter challenge this month. The challenge will run Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 29.
University members can participate by using sustainable transportation including biking, carpooling, taking public transit or walking. Participants who log at least four trips in WashU Rides can be entered into raffles to win prizes. Learn more on the Sustainability website.
