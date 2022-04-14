THE RECORD

Cui to seek better drugs for irregular heartbeat

By Beth Miller
Cui

Irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia, affects about 5 million people in the United States, and interestingly, some of the drugs used to treat the condition also can cause it. A biomedical engineer at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis is going deep into the basic mechanisms that lead to arrhythmia to ultimately find potential new drug candidates.

With a four-year,$2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Jianmin Cui, a professor of biomedical engineering, will study the mechanisms of how voltage, the lipid PIP2 and a protein known as calmodulin (CaM) work together to activate the potassium ion channel in the heart that controls heart rhythm.

By further understanding these ion channel mechanisms that control the electrical signaling in the heart, Cui and his team can look for target locations within the channel that may be a good site for new treatment options.

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Commuter challenge begins Monday

Parking provides spring update

Campus Earth Week is April 3-9

Notables

Arts & Sciences recognizes six alumni

Reynolds named Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellow

Sam Fox School to bestow Awards for Distinction

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Cui to seek better drugs for irregular heartbeat

Rutherford to study noise-induced hearing loss

Holehouse to study disordered proteins

The View From Here

The View From Here 04.11.22

The View From Here 04.04.22

03.16.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20