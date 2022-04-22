THE RECORD

First Year Center is now Student Transitions & Family Programs

In addition to Move-In, Student Transitions & Family Programs will launch new programs for sophomores, juniors and seniors. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

The First Year Center is now known as Student Transitions & Family Programs, a reflection of the department’s expanded role supporting all undergraduate day-school students at Washington University in St. Louis.

In addition to initiatives like Bear Beginnings orientation, Move-In and the WUSA peer mentor program, Student Transitions & Family Programs also provides resources, events and support for parents and families. This year, the department also hosted sophomore-specific programming such as a Sophomore Welcome celebration, career education workshops, social events and service opportunities. Starting in 2023, Student Transitions & Family Programs will offer programs for juniors and seniors as well.

To learn more, visit the Student Transitions & Family Programs website.

