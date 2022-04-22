Kornfeld receives Roscoe O. Brady Award

Stuart A. Kornfeld, MD, the David C. and Betty Farrell Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 Roscoe O. Brady Award for Innovation and Accomplishment from the WORLDSymposium (WORLD is an acronym for We’re Organizing Research on Lysosomal Diseases), a research conference dedicated to lysosomal diseases.
The award is named for Roscoe O. Brady, a pioneer in lysosomal research. Kornfeld received the award at the annual WORLDSymposium meeting in February in San Diego.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
