THE RECORD

Libraries announces contest winners

Washington University Libraries has announced the winners of this year’s Newman Exploration Travel Fund (NEXT) Award.

The NEXT Award program supports students, faculty and staff who wish to explore this vast world. This year’s awardees include one faculty member, one staff member, two undergraduate students and four graduate students. Read more about the winners and their travel plans.

In addition, the libraries announced the students who won the 35th annual Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition. Named for 1940 graduate Carl Neureuther, the contest aims to inspire reading for pleasure among students and to encourage the development of personal book collections. Read more about the winners on the libraries website.

