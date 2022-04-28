THE RECORD

Liu to explore allergies and infections

Qin Liu, associate professor of anesthesiology, of medicine, of neuroscience and of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the Washington University School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.4 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “The neural mechanism of respiratory allergies and infections.”

