López, Stallings elected to American Academy of Microbiology

Stallings (left) and López

Carolina B. López and Christina L. Stallings, both professors of molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been elected to the American Academy of Microbiology in recognition of their scientific achievements and original contributions that have advanced the field of microbiology.

The academy is an honorific leadership group within the American Society of Microbiology. The two are among 65 new fellows from 10 countries elected in 2022.

López, a BJC Investigator, studies how viruses interact with the immune system during infection. Stallings studies tuberculosis, the most common bacterial disease in the world. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

