Media advisory: Thurtene Carnival returns to Washington University April 8-10

Thurtene Carnival, the nation’s oldest and largest student-run carnival, returns to Washington University in St. Louis this weekend. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10.

The carnival is located next to historic Francis Olympic Field near the corner of Forsyth and Big Bend boulevards. Admission and parking are free. Ride tickets may be purchased in advance or on site.

A favorite spring tradition, Thurtene will feature carnival rides, student performances, games and fair food. To read more about this year’s attractions, visit The Source.

This year’s community partner is Welcome Neighbor STL, an organization that serves refugees and immigrants, many of whom will be at Thurtene to prepare and serve the dishes of Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, India, Egypt, Morocco and other cultures.

For more information, contact student organizer Kathryn Reisner at 404-548-4207 or advertising@thurtene.org.