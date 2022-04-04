THE RECORD

Mishra wins CAREER award to develop new materials

By Beth Miller

Most electronic devices have one or more interfaces between layers of a semiconductor material to which, alternatingly, negatively and positively charged impurity atoms, or dopants, have been added. These layers selectively allow the movement of negatively charged electrons and their positively charged counterparts, holes, for the devices to work; but these interfaces can reduce the devices’ efficiency.

Mishra

Rohan Mishra, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, aims to avoid these interfaces by discovering and developing a new class of semiconductor materials with a five-year $588,795 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation. The NSF CAREER awards support junior faculty who model the role of teacher-scholar through outstanding research, excellence in education and the integration of education and research within the context of the mission of their organization.

One-third of current McKelvey Engineering faculty have received the award. Read more on the engineering website

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking provides spring update

Campus Earth Week is April 3-9

State of the University address available online

Notables

Vittert named among top undergrad business professors by Poets & Quants

López, Stallings elected to American Academy of Microbiology

Department of Pediatrics names two new vice chairs

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Opening up the electromagnetic spectrum

Mishra wins CAREER award to develop new materials

NSF awards grant to Van Engen

The View From Here

The View From Here 04.04.22

03.16.22

03.07.22

Washington People

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Washington People: Leslie Zacks

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20