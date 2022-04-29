Murphy receives National Cancer Institute grant

Kenneth M. Murphy, MD, PhD, the Eugene Opie First Centennial Professor of Pathology & Immunology at the Washington University School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.4 million grant from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Understanding the mechanisms of DC licensing in CD8 T cell priming.”
