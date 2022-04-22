New leader for university services appointed

Jason McClellan, of Tufts University, has been appointed assistant vice chancellor for university services at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer.

In this role, McClellan will have oversight for parking, resource management, dining services and campus card services, critical areas that touch the daily lives of many members of the university faculty, staff and student communities.

McClellan’s appointment is effective May 1.

“Jason’s energy, passion for providing world-class service and focus on developing a culture of shared responsibility and accountability, as well as his commitment to an inclusive, equitable experience for all will help guide us on our path forward,” Bolton said. “I am confident that Jason, along with his leadership team in University Services, will help us deliver excellence without exception.”

At Tufts University in Medford, Mass., McClellan held the role of senior director of auxiliary services, a job that focused on improving the guest and client experience for the university’s business units across its four campuses.

Among his accomplishments, McClellan reorganized and modernized auxiliary operating units, focusing on customer service, efficiency, financial solvency and flexibility. He also developed and oversaw the operations of Tuft’s COVID-19 testing centers, which at the peak handled up to 35,000 tests per week.

“I’m humbled to be entrusted by Dr. Shantay Bolton to lead WashU University Services, where I’ll have the opportunity to serve the community by focusing on innovation and transformation through service excellence,” McClellan said.

McClellan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as well master’s degrees in business administration and in finance from Boston College. Additionally, he is a certified meeting professional.

McClellan is an active member of the Association of Collegiate Conference and Event Directors – International, where he has held various leadership roles and currently serves as president of its board of directors. He is also active in animal rescue, serving as a board member of Triangle Sheltie Rescue of North Carolina. McClellan and his husband, Glenn, have two sheltie dogs and two cats.