NIH funds Barch research on neurodevelopment

In order to understand healthy neurodevelopment — and the threats to that health — researchers need a more comprehensive understanding of how the brain grows throughout childhood and young adulthood.

To that end, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a $753,181 grant to Deanna Barch, chair and professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences as well as the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry and professor of radiology​ at the School of Medicine, all at Washington University in St. Louis.

Barch will be working with co-principal investigator Leah Somerville, professor of psychology at Harvard University, to generate an account of “typical” neurodevelopment in 5- to 21-year-olds in order to: