Stephen T. Oh, MD, PhD, associate professor of medicine and of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a five-year $2.46 million grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a project titled “Pre- and postgraduate training in molecular hematology.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
First Year Center is now Student Transitions & Family Programs
Day of Dialogue and Action sessions now available online
Notables
Treitel to lead seminar on health humanities at Harvard
Walke and Ward receive Feldman Family Education Institute grant for Studiolab course
WashU researchers help identify national priorities for planetary science
Obituaries
Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73
Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70
Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19
Research Wire
Novel particle detector used to study alternate path to carbon creation in stars
Oh to research molecular hematology
Bersi wins American Heart Association Career Development Award
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.