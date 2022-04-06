THE RECORD

Ottley wins CAREER award to personalize analytic tools

By Beth Miller

While data analysts have a variety of tools to support their work, these visual analytic tools use a standard approach that doesn’t take into account an analyst’s particular skills and working methods.

Ottley
Ottley

Alvitta Ottley, assistant professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, plans to take a closer look at individual differences on tasks and visualization designs with a five-year $528,223 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation.

CAREER awards support junior faculty who model the role of teacher-scholar through outstanding research, excellence in education and the integration of education and research within the context of the mission of their organization. One-third of current McKelvey Engineering faculty have received the award.

Read more on the engineering website.

