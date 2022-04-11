The View From Here 04.11.22

WashU scholar athlete Justin Hardy (center) received the Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on April 4 in New Orleans. He was honored for his courage in confronting stomach cancer while remaining a valuable part of WashU’s basketball team. Accompanying him to New Orleans for the awards ceremony were five of his teammates, his high school and WashU coaches and his parents. (Photo: Elizabethe Holland Durando/School of Medicine)