The View From Here 04.11.22

WashU scholar athlete Justin Hardy (center) received the Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on April 4 in New Orleans. He was honored for his courage in confronting stomach cancer while remaining a valuable part of WashU’s basketball team. Accompanying him to New Orleans for the awards ceremony were five of his teammates, his high school and WashU coaches and his parents. (Photo: Elizabethe Holland Durando/School of Medicine)
John McDonnell talks with McDonnell International Scholars Academy students at an April 5 luncheon with Chancellor Andrew D. Martin in the Women’s Building. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Mik Patrik (right) discusses their artwork, which is featured in the 2022 BFA in Studio Art Junior Exhibition, with (from left) Preston Spadaro, Ali Beardslee and Bibi Schindler at the Des Lee Gallery. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Jack Henry Whetstone (right) describes the making of his piece “Tartan Epoch” to Dryden Wells (left) and Andy Moon at the 2022 BFA Junior Studio Art Exhibition at the Des Lee Gallery. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Artist Nicole Miller (right) talks with museum curator Meredith Malone at the opening of Miller’s exhibit “A Sound, A Signal, The Circus” at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Participants at the (Re)Construction Workshop help build the cardboard sculpture of Roberto Visani’s cardboard slave kit: carpeaux blend. Visani’s do-it-yourself sculpture is included in the “Counter/Narratives: (Re)presenting Race & Ethnicity” exhibition. (Photo: Jessi Cerutti/University Libraries)
Scholar athletes Justin Hardy, of WashU, (right) and Andrew Jones, of the University of Texas, celebrate together after each receiving the Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on April 4 in New Orleans. Both players continued their basketball careers following diagnoses for cancer. In a touching moment, Jones called Hardy to the stage and they shared a standing ovation. (Photo: Elizabethe Holland Durando/School of Medicine)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
