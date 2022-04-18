The View From Here 04.18.22

Thurtene officers (from left) Kathryn Reisner, Reni Akande, Ashna Ahuja and Danielle Hazan dance to a performace by a cappella group Poetic Sounds during Thurtene Carnival the weekend of April 8–10 on the Simon and Seigle parking lots. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
The Bear Nation Varsity Band performs at Thurtene Carnival the weekend of April 8–10 on the Simon and Seigle parking lots. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
WashU hosted Thurtene Carnival 2022 the weekend of April 8–10 on the Simon and Seigle parking lots, with the theme “Planet Thurtene: The World Around Us.” The carnival attracts visitors from the campus community and the greater St. Louis area. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students take photos of the pink and white blooms of cherry blossom trees at the top of the stairway between Knight Center and Anheuser-Busch Hall on April 4. (Photo: Jin Park/Washington University)
Cherry blossom trees in bloom along the stairway and path between Knight Center and Anheuser-Busch Hall on April 4. (Photo: Jin Park/Washington University)
Graduate student Leslie A. Paige won second place in the Department of Anthropology’s 2021 Photography Contest with this photograph of a coastal sunset framed by a boat and dock. The photo was taken on St. Catherine’s Island, Georgia, in May 2021 while Paige worked as a primate keeper. See more details and other images here
. (Photo: Leslie Paige)
The John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics hosted Anthea Butler, of the University of Pennsylvania, for a public lecture titled “Conspiracy! Evangelicals, Fear and Nationalism in the 21st Century” on Apr. 4 at Knight Hall. Butler also signed books during the event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Members of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Program visit in a classroom with their advisers, Jonathan Fenderson and Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Members of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Program meet in Eads Hall. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
John Biggs (left) speaks with Roger Bagnall, professor emeritus at New York University and Columbia University, during the 2022 Biggs Family Residency in Classics hosted by the Department of Classics. Bagnall delivered the lecture “Managing the Economy of Roman Egypt” in the Women’s Building April 7. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.