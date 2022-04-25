The View From Here 04.25.22

Students participated in games including tug-of-war at the WashU Res College Olympics April 16 on the South 40. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Students play a game of sand volleyball during the WashU Res College Olympics April 16 on the South 40. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The Res College Olympics also included intellectual games. A student concentrates on his next move during a chess match April 16 at Ursa’s Fireside on the South 40. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
A student jumps in the air during a basketball game on the South 40. Basketball was just one of the many games students participated in at the Res College Olympics April 16. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Students on the blue team at the Res College Olympics cheer April 16 on the South 40. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Students were encouraged to utilize their artistic talents by painting the underpass during the Res College Olympics on April 16. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Native dancers compete during the 31st annual Pow Wow April 16 in the Field House. The Pow Wow was sponsored by the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A man plays a traditional flute during the grand entry at WashU’s 31st annual Pow Wow April 16 in the Field House. The Pow Wow was sponsored by the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Children and adults alike dressed in traditional attire for the 31st annual Pow Wow April 16 in the Field House. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Industry leaders from across the region met with Washington University faculty, administrators and students as part of the inaugural “Hire WashU” event April 7 at Hillman Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Tonya Edmond and Rodrigo Reis, interim co-deans of the Brown School, present during the inaugural “Hire WashU” event April 7 at Hillman Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A student walks in front of MFA student Livia Xandersmith’s painting, “A Comedy of Agency, 2022,” during the MFA in Visual Art Thesis Exhibition April 9 at the Kemper Art Museum. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Graduate student Sam Modder presents her installation, “Source of All Hair, Wearer of All Socks, 2022,” during the MFA in Visual Art Thesis Exhibition April 9 at the Kemper Art Museum. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
At Olin Business School’s inaugural Brauer Lecture Series event, held April 11 in Graham Chapel, bestselling author Arthur Brooks discusses finding fulfillment through work. The series aims to explore and encourage dialogue on the American free enterprise system and bring thought leaders to campus. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
