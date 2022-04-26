Treitel to lead seminar on health humanities at Harvard

Treitel

Corinna Treitel, chair and professor of history in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will co-direct an exploratory seminar at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute in June 2022. With Sari Altschuler, of Northeastern University, Treitel will guide a group of 12–15 leading scholars on a discussion about “Rethinking Health and the Humanities During and After COVID-19.”

The Radcliffe Exploratory Seminar Program provides funding and space for scholars, practitioners and artists to explore interdisciplinary research areas in the early stages of development. In order to be included in the institute’s lineup of seminar offerings, seminar leaders must complete a competitive application process.

Read more on the history department website.