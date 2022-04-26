Walke and Ward receive Feldman Family Education Institute grant for Studiolab course

Anika Walke, the Georgie W. Lewis Career Development Professor, and Geoff Ward, professor of African and African American studies and director of the WashU & Slavery Project, both of Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a grant from the Rubin and Gloria Feldman Family Education Institute to support their upcoming Studiolab graduate course “Memory for the Future: Theories and Practices of Critical Curation.”

Walke (left) and Ward

Walke and Ward will co-teach the course in the fall. The Feldman Education Institute grant will help cover travel costs for students to travel to Tulsa, Okla., and Kansas City, Mo., where they will visit sites that commemorate the Holocaust and anti-Black violence.

The Studiolab program was started by the Center for the Humanities in 2021 to create living-learning communities for graduate students in the humanities. Based in the Lewis Collaborative, Studiolab participants explore topics of contemporary relevance and develop practical skills relevant for academic and nonacademic careers alongside the in-depth academic study of relevant histories and concepts.

