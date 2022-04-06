WU Dance Collective presents ‘Redux’

The WUDance Collective will present “Redux” April 8 and 9. Pictured from left are Brooke Bergman, Callie Kamanitz and Bei Qi.(Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)

The Washington University Dance Collective will return to Edison Theatre with “Redux,” a collection of nine new and classic works by faculty, student and alumni choreographers.

Comprised of student dancers who have distinguished themselves on the basis of ability, technical skill and performance acumen, the collective is the repertory dance company in the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. The company is led by founder and artistic director Cecil Slaughter, professor of practice and director of undergraduate studies in dance.

The program will begin with “#nofilter” (2017), a large-scale work for the full company of 23 dancers choreographed by Ryadah Heiskell (BA ’13). “Rubix,” a new work for six dancers by sophomore Kate Bircher, will be followed by “The Last Hotel,” which features original music by guest composer John Covelli and is choreographed by Slaughter in collaboration with the performers. Next up will be “Wanderlust,” choreographed by first-year student Lexy Sokolowski, and “Swerve,” choreographed by Slaughter and the performers.

After intermission, the program will continue with “Collage,” which reworks four previous Dance Collective originals: “Breaths,” “Memory House,” “Vivaldi” and “Travelgeist.” Next will be two new works: “Collective Constructs” by senior Grace Philion and “Sit a Spell” by sophomore Callie Kamanitz.

The program will conclude with “the body remembers…,” a new work by Heiskell.

Performances will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9. Tickets are $20, or $15 for seniors, students and WashU faculty and staff, and free for WashU students. Tickets are available for purchase through the Edison Theatre website. Students should pick up free tickets in person at the Edison Theatre box office.

Edison Theatre is located in the Mallinckrodt Student Center, 6465 Forsyth Blvd. For more information about the performance or COVID-19 policies, call 314-935-6543 or visit pad.wustl.edu.