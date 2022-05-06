Board of Trustees elects new chair, members

The Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees elected a new chair along with several new members at its spring meeting May 6, announced Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.

Bursky

The board elected current trustee and vice chair Andrew Bursky, co-founder and managing partner of Atlas Holdings, as board chair for a term that will begin July 1.

Bursky has deep ties to Washington University. He earned three degrees in 1978: a bachelor’s degree in economics from Arts & Sciences as well as a bachelor’s in engineering and a master’s in chemical engineering from what’s now known as the McKelvey School of Engineering.

In 2016, Bursky and his wife, Jane Bursky, also a Washington University graduate, made a $10 million gift to the School of Medicine to support research that harnesses the immune system to fight cancer and other diseases.

The gift is helping to advance cutting-edge work at the Andrew M. and Jane M. Bursky Center for Human Immunology and Immunotherapy Programs. The gift also supports an endowed distinguished professorship for the center’s director, Robert D. Schreiber.

The Burskys also have provided scholarships for students, including establishing the Spirit of Washington University Scholarship. Andrew Bursky has received the engineering school’s Young Alumni and Alumni Achievement Awards and the Arts & Sciences Alumni Achievement Award.

The term of the board’s current chair, Andrew Newman, chairman of Hackett Security Inc., ends June 30; he will then become vice chair and continue as a distinguished trustee.

In addition, the board elected seven new trustees to four-year terms, which also begin July 1. They are:

• Blackford F. “Beau” Brauer, president of Hunter Engineering Co., St. Louis

• Lori Thompson Coulter, MBA ’99, co-founder and CEO of Summersalt, St. Louis

• Jeffrey L. Fox, MBA ’88, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group Ltd., St. Louis

• Avram A. Glazer, BSBA ’82, principal of Lancer Capital and executive co-chairman of Manchester United, Palm Beach, Fla.

• Stacey L. Hightower, BSBA ’92, CEO of Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group, New York, N.Y.

• Alaina Maciá, BS ’98, MBA ’02, president and CEO of Medical Transit Management Inc. and MTM Transit, St. Louis; and

• David A. Ulevitch, AB ’04, general partner of Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Park, Calif.