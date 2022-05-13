THE RECORD

Brown recognized by All In for student voting work

Brown

Otto Brown, a rising senior studying economics and political science in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been recognized by the All In Campus Democracy Challenge as a member of its All In Student Voting Honor Roll.

Brown, a Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement Civic Scholar, has helped lead the WashU Votes initiative.

The All In Student Voting Honor Roll is a recognition program for college students at participating campuses doing outstanding work to advance nonpartisan democratic engagement. Brown is one of 82 college students recognized for their nonpartisan voter engagement efforts on campuses across the country in 2021.

Read an interview with Brown on the Gephardt Institute website.

