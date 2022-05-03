Celebrate staff during Recognition Days

Recognition Days will honor Washington University staff members, 2022 service award recipients and Distinguished Honor Award winners beginning May 23.

The program will include both in-person and virtual activities spread over multiple days on both the Danforth and Medical campuses. The university aims to embrace a spirit of recognition and appreciation with the programs, which are taking place in lieu of the Staff Day and Medical Campus picnic events held in past years.

Here are some ways that university staff are being recognized for their dedication to research, teaching and patient care: