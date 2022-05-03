Celebrate staff during Recognition Days

Recognition Days will honor Washington University staff members, 2022 service award recipients and Distinguished Honor Award winners beginning May 23.
The program will include both in-person and virtual activities spread over multiple days on both the Danforth and Medical campuses. The university aims to embrace a spirit of recognition and appreciation with the programs, which are taking place in lieu of the Staff Day and Medical Campus picnic events held in past years.
Here are some ways that university staff are being recognized for their dedication to research, teaching and patient care:
- The Recognition Hub includes a full listing of this year’s milestone recipients and Distinguished Honor Award winners;
- Staff members can celebrate colleagues by engaging in activities together, both on and off campus. Find ideas on the Recognition Days webpage.
- Write messages of appreciation to colleagues on the WashU KudosBoard.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.