Engineering students chosen for Boeing leadership program

Program offers paid summer internships, job after graduation

By Beth Miller

Seven students at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis have been selected to participate in Boeing Co.’s new Accelerated Leadership Program, which offers paid internships for two summers after their sophomore and junior years; tuition and eligible expenses for their junior and senior years; and requires a three-year commitment of full-time employment after completing their degrees.

group shot of students selected for the Boeing Accelerated Leadership Program
Seven students at the McKelvey School of Engineering have been selected to participate in Boeing Co.’s new Accelerated Leadership Program. (Photo: Kelli Delfosse)

The students selected for the program are:

  • IIias Bouchibti, who is majoring in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace engineering;
  • Mark Charnot, who is majoring in systems science and engineering;
  • Charlie Jandak, who is majoring in systems science and engineering;
  • Jackson Kipper, who is majoring in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace engineering;
  • Mackenzie Molina, who is majoring in mechanical engineering with minors in robotics and computer science;
  • Victor White, who is majoring in electrical engineering; and
  • Billy Williams, who is majoring in electrical engineering.

