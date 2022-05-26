THE RECORD

Leingang takes leadership role with Toastmasters regional group

Karen Leingang, application developer lead in Information Technology Enterprise Applications at Washington University in St. Louis, was elected and installed as district director of Toastmasters International’s District 8 at the district’s annual spring conference. In this role, effective July 1, she will manage the district’s day-to-day operations, finances and human resources.

Leingang is a member of two of the three Toastmasters clubs at the university: Toast of WU and WashU MedMasters. Prior to being elected to the new role, she served in multiple club officer roles for both clubs and several district roles. Toastmasters is a professional development program in which members practice their public speaking, leadership and other skills in a supportive atmosphere.

Toast of WU is a combined North and West Campus club; WashU MedMasters serves the School of Medicine. The other chapter at Washington University is WUSTL Speaks, which serves the Danforth Campus. Learn more about Toastmasters, including how to get involved with a campus group.

