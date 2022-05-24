Mance receives Gloria White honor

Faculty support director praised as the glue that keeps School of Law together

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin surprised Rachel Mance of the School of Law with the Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award. (Video: Tom Malkowicz/Washington University)

Praised for her can-do spirit, professionalism and grace, Rachel Mance, director of faculty support at the Washington University School of Law, has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award. The honor recognizes a nonacademic staff member whose exceptional effort has bettered the university.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin surprised Mance with the honor at a meeting of School of Law personnel.

“I know firsthand that you have done so much to support the mission of this university,” Martin, a member of the School of Law faculty, told Mance. “I really couldn’t think of someone more deserving.”

A 15-year veteran of the university, Mance was nominated by a whopping nine School of Law leaders, who all detailed the many ways Mance has advanced the work of the School of Law. Marion Crain, the Wiley Rutledge Professor of Law, shared how Mance helped faculty stand up their classes on Zoom and Canvas; Rebecca Hollander-Blumoff, professor of law, praised Mance for her work organizing faculty workshops; Gail Boker, associate dean and chief of staff, said Mance has helped build a more diverse, equitable and welcoming environment; and Kimberly Norwood, the Henry H. Oberschelp Professor of Law, thanked Mance for her work supervising the faculty recruiting program.

“Gloria White was the glue that kept things together. I feel the same about Ms. Mance,” Norwood wrote. “She is our glue.”

The Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award was established in 1998 and celebrates the legacy of White, a campus leader for some 35 years until her death in 2003. Mance received an engraved glass award and a $1,000 check in celebration of her accomplishment.

The award is part of the Department of Human Resources' Recognition Days, which celebrates staff and service milestones.