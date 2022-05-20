Mass spectrometry center opens on Medical Campus

The Mass Spectrometry Technology Access Center (MTAC) has opened at the McDonnell Genome Institute on the Medical Campus. The MTAC offers proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics and spatial omics services to help researchers answer questions in basic, translational and clinical research.
