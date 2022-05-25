THE RECORD

Protein delivery may help treat diabetic limb problems

By Beth Miller

About 12 million people in the U.S., particularly those with diabetes, experience obstructed arteries in their limbs. This condition, known as critical limb ischemia, leads to reduced blood flow to muscles and blood vessels and the potential for amputation or death.

Guan (left) and Zhang

A collaborative team of researchers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis has proposed a novel treatment using undercover nanoparticles carrying therapeutic proteins to promote regeneration of blood vessels and muscle specifically in injured limbs.

Jianjun Guan, professor of mechanical engineering and materials science, and Fuzhong Zhang, professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering, will develop and study this new approach in diabetic critical limb ischemia with a four-year $2.3 million grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Mass spectrometry center opens on Medical Campus

Staff encouraged to take part in food donation drive

Flags lowered in memory of those who died of COVID-19

Notables

Miao named a Udall Undergraduate Scholar

CRE2 announces new faculty fellowships

Yang wins German research award

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Protein delivery may help treat diabetic limb problems

Zhao receives grant to study proteomics in the brain

Researchers to study coronavirus packaging

The View From Here

05.23.22

05.11.22

05.02.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20