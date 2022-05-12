Researchers to study coronavirus packaging

Andrea Soranno, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics; Kathleen Hall, professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics; and Alex Holehouse, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, all at the School of Medicine, received a new five-year $3.1 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their research titled “A multi-pronged investigation of SARS-CoV-2 genome packaging.”