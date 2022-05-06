Samineni wins NIH research grant

Vijay K. Samineni, assistant professor of anesthesiology at the Washington University School of Medicine, received a five-year $2.34 million grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Neural mechanisms underlying IC/BPS.”
