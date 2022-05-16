Staff encouraged to take part in food donation drive

As part of Recognition Days, university employees are encouraged to donate food items for kids to Operation Food Search next week.
The Danforth Staff Council will hold a collection drive 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the Danforth University Center, Room 248. On the Medical Campus, donors may drop off items 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. May 24 in the MCC Link Metro garage. Learn more, including most-needed items, on Human Resources’ Recognition Days webpage, under the Caring for the Community section.
