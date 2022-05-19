Stark wins American Academy in Rome fellowship

Christopher Stark, associate professor of composition and director of undergraduate studies in music in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the Elliott Carter Rome Prize in musical composition from the American Academy in Rome.

Stark (Photo courtesy of the Bogliasco Foundation)

Selected annually through a national competition, Rome Prize winners are given the gift of “time and space to think and work.” For the 2022-23 academic year, 33 Rome Prizes were awarded to 37 individuals (four prizes are collaborations). Recipients each receive a stipend, workspace and room and board at the academy’s 11-acre campus on the Janiculum Hill in Rome, starting in September.

Stark, who will spend the time working on a new piano trio, is a composer of contemporary classical music whose work often combines acoustic and electronic instruments and techniques. His music and arrangements have been performed by ensembles such as the Detroit Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, and members of the St. Louis Symphony. His many honors include prizes from the Guggenheim Foundation, Chamber Music America, the Barlow Endowment and the Fromm Foundation at Harvard, among others. Stark’s debut CD, “Seasonal Music,” was released in 2019 on Bridge Records.

For more information, visit aarome.org.