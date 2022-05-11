The View From Here 05.11.22

Students, illuminated by stage lights, cheer during musical performances at WILD April 29 in Brookings Quadrangle. WILD (which stands for Walk in Lay Down), the largest student-run event at WashU, is a free biannual concert. (Photo: Jin Park/Washington University)
Students take in a musical act during WILD April 29 in Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: Rashaan Yapp/Washington University)
Confetti rained down on students during musical performances at WILD April 29 in Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: Jin Park/Washington University)
This year, WILD, the largest student-run event at WashU, took place April 29 in Brookings Quadrangle and featured games and a gigantic inflatable slide on Mudd Field before the musical acts began. (Photo: Rashaan Yapp/Washington University)
St. Louis native Kevin Lewis O’Neill, of the University of Toronto, delivered the lecture “An Island Retreat: Sin, Secrecy and the Offshoring of Sexually Abusive Priests” for the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics April 14 in Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Denye Mickens, a 2017 College Prep Program graduate and a 2021 Washington University graduate, speaks April 24 during the graduation ceremony for the program’s sixth cohort, held in Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Annette Gordon-Reed, professor at Harvard University, delivered the inaugural David T. Konig Lecture, titled “The Jefferson Image in the American Mind in the 21st Century,” April 21 in Holmes Lounge. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
David Konig, professor emeritus (left), talks with Tom Fulbright and others during a reception for the inaugural David T. Konig Lecture April 21 in Holmes Lounge. Fulbright, an alumnus, helped to endow the lecture in honor of Konig, a long-serving member of the history and law faculty. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students observe one another’s work at the Sam Fox School’s BFA in Communication Design capstone exhibition April 28 at the Steinberg Hall Gallery. (Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Washington University)
A student observes a final capstone project at the Sam Fox School’s BFA in Communication Design capstone exhibition April 28 at the Steinberg Hall Gallery. (Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Washington University)
