The View From Here 5.23.22

A graduate decorated her cap with the Latin words for "I came, I saw, I conquered." (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin poses for a selfie with Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for Student Affairs. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students cue to enter Francis Olympic Field for Commencement. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Student Marshal Juaun Beam leads graduates of University College into Washington University in St. Louis' 2022 Commencement. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students of the McKelvey School of Engineering enter Francis Olympic Field. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Arts & Sciences graduates celebrate Washington University's 2022 Commencement ceremony. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The weather was sunny and warm for Commencement. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Graduates visit during Washington University's 2022 Commencement on May 20. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The new Commencement Festival featured circus entertainers, live music, lawn games and food from St. Louis restaurants. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students celebrate at the new Commencement Festival. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
The WashU Bear poses for photos at the 2022 Commencement Festival. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.

See more Commencement photos here.

